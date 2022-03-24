WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who is charged with going on a rampage and making threats to burn down the Wichita Falls DPS office last summer because of long waits is now charged with kicking in a man’s door and causing him to go into a seizure.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Devan Wade Holcomb is charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony. His bond is set at $50,000.

Police said they were called for help at an apartment in the 1500 block of Giddings a little after 11 PM Wednesday.

When the officer arrived he said Holcomb was standing in the doorway with another man holding an unconscious person who was on the ground.

The officer said he saw the door and frame had been damaged.

As the victim began to come to and become more lucid, the officer started to ask him what happened, but said Holcomb began yelling “tell him I am helping you” over and over every time he tried to speak.

The officer said each time he said it, Holcomb would glare at the victim and tighten his grip on him.

Officers then separated the men and questioned the victim who told them that Holcomb was upset about money owed him and had come to collect. He said Holcomb

kicked in the door and threatened to “kick your a**.” The victim said he then had a seizure and collapsed.

A witness collaborated the victim’s account and said Holcomb was alone.

Police said Holcomb claimed he had come to the home with a friend and found the victim having a seizure.

But police said the man Holcomb claimed was his friend told them he was not with Holcomb and had run to the house alone after hearing a loud bank and a yelling.

Holcomb has another pending charge filed last summer after police said he made terroristic threats against the Wichita Falls DPS office on Central Expressway.

They said he arrived around 10 in the morning and said he had an appointment for his driver’s license, and when staff told him he did not have an appointment he got angry and began shouting obscenities at them in the crowded lobby and then began ripping documents into pieces and throwing them in the air.

They said he then went outside the building and was heard by bystanders making threats against DPS employees. One witness said Holcomb said he would come back and burn the place down.