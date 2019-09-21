Man charged after threatening to kill 5-year-old son for hitting too hard while rough-housing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with a terroristic threat after police officers said he threatened to kill his 5-year-old son because the boy hit too hard while they were rough-housing.

David Cannon also has charges of evading and resisting arrest.

Polices officers said they were called to an apartment Thursday night where a woman told them her husband was intoxicated and throwing things. She also said while playing with his son, he became angry and threatened to smother him with a pillow until he was blue in the face.

She said he left before police arrived but she was afraid he would return and harm the child.

Police officers left and told her to call if the suspect returned.

A short time later officers were again called, but officers said no one would come to the door, however, the woman was texting dispatch that Cannon was holding her inside.

Police said Cannon then jumped from a second-floor window and took off running.

Other officers blocked his way and put him in custody after a chase and said he resisted being handcuffed.

