WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a man jumped out of the car he was driving on the freeway, leaving his girlfriend and their 3-year-old child in the back seat of the moving car.

Tanner Wright of Wichita Falls has been charged with deadly conduct and child abandonment and endangerment in connection with the incident on Henry Grace Freeway near Hatton Road on Saturday afternoon, November 4, 2023.

Police and first responders were dispatched to the scene and said the woman was standing by the car. She told police she and Wright had been arguing and she told him something along the line of they would be better off without him, and he opened the driver’s door and jumped out with the car going around 50 mph.

She said she was sitting in the back seat behind the driver’s seat with their child and had to get into the driver’s seat and bring the car to a stop before they collided with another vehicle.

Wright was also charged with possession of marijuana.