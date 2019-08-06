Man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon agrees to a plea deal

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old man, accused of cutting someone with a knife, has agreed to a plea deal.

Andres Manuel Diaz was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in January.

Court papers show he has agreed to plead guilty in exchange for two weekends in county jail and 10 years of community supervision.

He will also be required to pay a one thousand dollar fine and court costs.

On January 28, he was accused of cutting a long-time family friend.

According to the arrest affidavit, it started when the male victim saw Diaz punching a woman.

When confronted, Diaz allegedly started punching and kicking him.

Diaz is also accused of throwing pans and cookware at the male victim’s face before charging at him with a knife.

The victim originally told police he cut his hand on a chain-link fence.

He later told the emergency room staff that he was actually stabbed and was trying to protect his friend.

Diaz has another pending charge for allegedly firing a gun within city limits in February.