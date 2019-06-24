Man charged with burglary after stealing truck bumper

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A suspect in a truck bumper theft is caught after a motorcycle and foot chase.

27-year-old Jerry Lee Fowler is charged with evading arrest, burglary, and three counts of theft. His bonds total at $21,500.

On May 14, Iowa Park Police investigated a burglary at Spruiell Drilling Company on East Poe.



The supervisor reported a possible break-in and theft of a black ranchhand bumper off a company truck. He said a key was missing to the truck from the desk and also suspected his son, Jerry Fowler.



On June 7, Iowa Park Police responded to a disturbance on West Lafayette an arrested a woman who said she was Jerry Fowler’s girlfriend.



While she was being booked, officers said she told them she had seen Fowler driving a truck with a big black bumper and Fowler told her he had stolen it and was going to sell the bumper and then get the truck back before anyone noticed it was missing.

Last Thursday, a Wichita Falls police officer spotted a small motorcycle speeding on a frontage road of Central Freeway and began pursuit. He said the motorcycle sped up and got onto I-44.



After a few blocks, the officer said the motorcycle slowed then went down the embankment onto the frontage road then tried to jump the median into the northbound frontage road, but lost control and wrecked, sliding to the curb.

The driver got up and began running, climbed over a fence into a wooded area and was later caught when police identified him as Fowler.