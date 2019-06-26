Man charged with child pornography

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A Henrietta man is accused of distributing child pornography is in jail.

The investigation into 48-year-old Jerry Nelson began in September when Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons said they got a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.



Then, this April, authorities received another tip claiming Nelson received a pornographic image of a young boy through Facebook.



Lemons said Nelson later admitted to not only possessing the child pornography but to also distributing it.

Nelson is charged with possession and promotion of child porn.



His bond is set at $225,000 and Lemons says more charges are pending.