Man charged with intoxication, assault, resisting search warrant, out on bond

BURKBURNETT(KFDX/KJTL)A Burkburnett man is now out on bond after being charged in connection with an accident in which a motorcyclist suffered severe burns.



Garrett Lee Nelski is charged with intoxication, assault with a vehicle and resisting a search warrant.



Wichita Falls Police responded to the 4000 block of southwest parkway early Sunday morning on a motorcycle accident.

Police said they found a motorcycle in the eastbound lane in front of a car and both the car and motorcycle were on fire.



Officers said the cyclist suffered severe burns to his hands, legs, and back.



Witnesses told police they saw a man sitting on the curb climb out of the car.



He identified himself as Garrett Nelski and police said they could detect the odor of alcohol and his speech was slurred.



They also said when Field sobriety tests were administered, he showed numerous clues of intoxication.



Officers said Nelski gave consent for a blood draw, but once at the hospital withdrew it, so a warrant was obtained.



Then said Nelski continued to resist as a nurse attempted to draw blood. and after being handcuffed to the bed and four officers holding him down he continued to resist.