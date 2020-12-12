Man charged with making terroristic threat, trying to run ex-girlfriend off road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with making a terroristic threat after his ex-girlfriend says he threatened to kill her and that no one would ever find her body.

When she fled in her car, she said he followed and tried to run her off the road.

Tavares Williams, 44, was booked into jail on Dec. 11.

The woman called police around 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and said Williams was following her Nissan on Iowa Park Road and was trying to run her off the road.

A responding officer spotted the two vehicles traveling east in the 2800 block of Iowa Park Road and stopped the Camaro following the Nissan.

He said Williams admitted to arguing with the woman earlier.

The victim told police Williams had cornered her on North Ninth Street and made the death threat, and she got in her car to get away and was afraid to stop until police arrived.

Officers said a passenger in her car verified her story.