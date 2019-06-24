Man charged with manufacture and delivery of controlled substance while intoxicated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A Wichita Falls man is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance after police said he was intoxicated and wanted to sell drugs.



24-year-old Kenneth Powell was arrested Sunday after police said he was causing a disturbance.



One of the manager’s of Alibi After-Hours Club approached a Wichita Falls police officer and told said Powell refused to leave just before 3 a.m.

When the officers arrived, one of them told Powell to come towards them.

Powell refused, walked towards a vehicle and threw himself on the ground. yelling “They shot me, they beat me, where’s their body cameras?”

Police later confirmed Powell was under the influence.



The other police officer there said they saw Powell reach into his pocket and threw a bag-like object on the ground. The bag weighing more than 4 grams, contained 12 pills including ecstasy.

Powell is now in the Wichita County Jail and is charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance as well as public intoxication.



His bonds are set at just over $50,000.