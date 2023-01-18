WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged in a 2020 murder is back in jail for allegedly violating his bond’s terms after failing a drug test. Demasia Torris Delgado was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He is one of three people charged in the 2020 murder of Edward Collins.

According to court documentation, Delgado is charged with the Nov. 6 2020 murder of Collins after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Highpoint Village Apartment on Professional Drive.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he died. Delgado, Julian Andrew Byrd, Kali Beal were all arrested in connection to Collins’ murder. Witnesses told police they saw Collins arguing with three people in a black four-door sedan before he got into the backseat. They said the argument got heated before hearing several gunshots. Collins reportedly climbed out of a vehicle window and ran back to his apartment. Police found several spent casings.

His latest bond was set at $250,001. He also has marijuana charges stemming from an incident in 2018.