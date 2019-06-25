Man charged with sexual assault of a child

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) A 21-year-old Wichita Falls man is now going to prison for an alleged act with a young girl in Clay County for which he was placed on probation.

Prosecutors earlier this year filed to adjudicate Keagan Johnson six years of probation.



In January of 2017, Johnson was charged with sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl after she came forward with details of an incident in July 2015 in a home near Lake Arrowhead.



The girl said Johnson assaulted her when he thought she was asleep, and authorities said Johnson admitted his guilt.



Johnson was given a six-year deferred sentence of probation in 2018 on a lesser charge of indecency with a child.