WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested on a charge of theft from a person, human corpse or grave. Joseph Lee Byers was arrested Wednesday in the 1900 block of 8th.

He also has an additional drug possession charge.

Byers has numerous arrests in recent years including numerous burglaries and trespassing.



No details of the charge are available at this time but we will update the story when they become available.