Man charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault

Michael Medina mug 2019

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – A 26-year-old from Little Elm, Texas has been charged with alleged sex acts with a four-year-old girl in 2014.

Michael Joseph Medina was arrested by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office July 1, and was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault with bonds of $35,000 on each count.

Authorities alleged the incidents occurred during the Christmas season of 2014.

The affidavit states the victim was asleep in an apartment on Thompson Road in Wichita Falls when Medina woke her up.

The investigator said the victim at one point tried to leave but Medina got her and brought her back into her room.

