Man charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a felon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man convicted in 2013 for possession of prohibited weapons including gun powder, pipes and other items to make pipe bombs, is now in jail on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jerry Criner Jr. was arrested Tuesday at Rosewood and East Scott streets during a traffic stop and search for drugs. Police officers said he was carrying a handgun in a back pocket.

In 2012, police arrested Criner on 23rd Street when they said they found black gun powder, pipes tape and other items used in making pipe bombs in a home.

He was indicted on three counts of possession of prohibited weapons and possession of components to make explosives. He was sentenced in 2013 to four years in prison for possession of prohibited weapons.