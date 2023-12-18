TARRANT COUNTY (FOX 44/KWKT) — A North Texas man is facing criminal charges after police said he killed a pedestrian with his car, then drove around with the body in his passenger seat and told police he thought he struck an animal.

White Settlement Police received a call around 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, about a car with severe damage stopped in a fast food restaurant’s parking lot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male driver slumped over the steering wheel. They said they discovered a lifeless body in the Kia Forte’s front passenger seat.

The officers detained the driver, who reportedly told them he thought he’d hit an animal in Dallas and continued driving until he got to the restaurant. Detectives believe the impact of the collision drove the pedestrian’s body into the car, where the body landed in the passenger seat.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as Nestor Joel Lujan Flores, 31. He could face a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter.

Authorities said Flores was previously arrested in 2020 by the Plano Police Department for Driving While Intoxicated and convicted in 2021 in Collin County for the same charge.

According to KXAS, investigators were initially unsure of where the collision took place, but on Sunday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office notified White Settlement of a crash on the westbound service road of I-30 near Cockrell Hill Road where human remains were found near the roadway.

The distance between the crash scene and the restaurant is roughly 38 miles, according to KXAS.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook told KXAS reporters on Sunday that Flores never called 911 to report he’d had a collision, and that he’s never seen a case like this in his 28 years of law enforcement.

“It’s very unfortunate that he did not realize that this was a human being to stop and render aid, and call for help,” Cook said. “When you’re impaired to this level where you hit a pedestrian on the roadway and you think it’s an animal, that’s a significant impairment.”