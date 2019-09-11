Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been connected to a long list of armed robberies, home invasions and shootings is now indicted for another home invasion in February 2018 on Sweetbriar.

Dequavious Sanderson, 23, has been in jail since last December on about $800,000 bonds for aggravated robberies, burglaries intending other felonies and other charges.

His new charge filed Monday is for a robbery on Sweetbriar on Feb. 10, 2018, in which gunfire broke out between the homeowner and two armed intruders.

The man said he and his wife had just pulled into their driveway after closing their store and a car pulled up very fast and two men in masks with guns got out and told them to get down.

The man said he started firing at them with his handgun, and they fired shots back. The man’s wife suffered a bullet wound to the leg in the gun battle.

Police officers said information from an informant implicated Sanderson and another man, who is jailed on other robberies.

Officers said numerous aggravated robberies with similar characteristics during 2018 were linked to Sanderson and Tyron Davis.

Sanderson was arrested in December after a high-speed case after another home invasion.

Officers said DNA from a Reebok sneaker found at the robbery on Sweetbriar was linked to Sanderson, and a handgun found at the chase scene was shown to have fired the bullets.

Among the other robberies police said Sanderson is involved in is a home invasion on Gilbert in November 2018 in which masked intruders hit the resident in the head with a gun and forced him to open a safe then tied him up.

Guns and thousands of dollars cash were taken.

Police officers spotted the victim’s stolen car a short time later and a chase ensued, but only one suspect was arrested.

Several days later another chase on Oceola resulted in Sanderson’s arrest. Police said he was hiding in a dog house after running from the car.

Sanderson was also named as a suspect in the armed robbery of S&L grocery after the Gilbert robbery.

In 2014, police charged him with two armed robberies at two United gas stations on the same night.

Sanderson has 11 charges filed currently and since 2014 has had 14 other cases filed.