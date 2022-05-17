(KTLA) – A man found dead in downtown Los Angeles overnight was likely pushed off his bicycle, police said.

A call reporting a man down near a downtown intersection was made just after midnight Tuesday, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Investigators believe a man in his 30s was riding his bicycle near the intersection when a man pushed him off the bike.

The victim fell and suffered a head injury, the spokesperson said.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene.

Police were working to determine who pushed the bicyclist and why.

No suspect information has been released.