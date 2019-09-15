Man flown to OU Medical Center in serious condition after Comanche Co. rollover

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Rush Springs man is in the hospital in serious condition following a motorcycle crash one mile west of Elgin Friday afternoon.

Troopers responded to a call about a motorcycle wreck about 4:30 p.m.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers, Nicholas Ray Jackson, 53, was southbound on Tony Creek Road on a 2008 Honda motorcycle.

Troopers said Jackson swerved to avoid debris and departed from the roadway and rolled one time.

Once officials arrived, Apache EMS took Jackson to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton. From there, he was flown to OU Medical Center in serious condition with a head injury.

Officials said Jackson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.