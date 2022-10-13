HARDEMAN CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Houston man who recovered from a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head is found guilty of murder today, Oct. 13, 2022, for a shooting inside a car at a Quanah travel center in 2021.

The jury returned their verdict on Armond Jordan Smith in the Hardeman County Courthouse late in the afternoon and then began deliberating punishment.

Smith faces a maximum of 99 years or life. 20 year old Anaja Griffin-McNeal of Houston was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside a car in the parking lot of the Love’s in Quanah Jan. 15, 2021.

Smith also had a gunshot wound in the head and was taken to a Lubbock hospital.

The first Hardeman County deputy on the scene said he opened the driver’s side door of the Dodge Charger and saw blood dripping onto the pavement.

He said the female driver was dead and the male passenger moving. The deputy said there was a 9-millimeter pistol on the passenger side floorboard between Smith’s feet.

In the emergency room, two paramedics said Smith was talking and that he admitted the shooting.