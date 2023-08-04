WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man jailed in January on a minor citation gets a prison sentence after making threats from jail.

Nicholas Robison, 29, pleaded guilty to retaliation and was sentenced to 4 years. On Jan. 2, 2023, A woman notified the sheriff’s office that Robison called her from jail and made threats which put her in fear of her life when he got out of jail.

A jail supervisor listened to a recording of the call and verified her report that Robison told her if she wanted to make reports of him to police, he would beat her severely. The victim said the threats came after she made a report to Wichita Falls Police, which was verified by WFPD.

Robison has been in jail since the charge was filed. Robison has 3 prior convictions.