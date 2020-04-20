Man in Alabama says he escaped airborne trailer to survive storm

ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) — A harrowing tale of survival in Elsanor. A man living in a camper says he jumped from his airborne trailer during the storm and made it out with just a few scratches. They’re making progress on this mess. It’s the shattered remains of what was the home of Charles Stillwell. He says he was home at midnight and got the fright of his life.

Stillwell says he felt his R-V rocking and eventually the home left the ground. He says he was essentially thrown from the home as it was being thrown by the storm. He says the wind began tearing it apart and ripped a hole in the ceiling. He says he was able to hit the ground and just get a couple of bumps, nothing serious. He was back out here this morning cutting up the remains and trying to save or clear what he could.

Stillwell’s home ended up smashed beside a utility pole but thankfully he didn’t. He says he thanks God for sparing his life and is amazed it wasn’t worse.

This is some of the widest damage spread we’ve seen in Baldwin County. The storms snapped several large trees, some crashed into homes also but most of the RV homes on this plot of land were spared significant damage.

