Man in custody in connection to death of Olney teacher

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) – A suspect has been charged with murder and booked into the Young County Jail Tuesday morning and the Young County Sheriff confirms it is in connection to the death of Olney teacher Manuela Allen.

According to the jail log, Julius Orion Mullins, 18, is charged with murder and also has three other charges including tampering with identification numbers or personal property.

Bond has not been set on the murder charge according to the jail log.

Sheriff Travis Babcock said Mullins was arrested about 2 a.m. Tuesday.