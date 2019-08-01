Man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been indicted for aggravated sexual assault involving an 11-year-old girl in April.

Keonta Hardeman, 29, is jailed on $100,000 bond awaiting trial.

Wichita Falls police officers said they began investigating when called to the girl’s school in late April after she reported being assaulted.

She said Hardeman came to her house early in the morning, went to her room and told her younger sister to leave the room.\

She said he began to assault her and when she resisted he grabbed her hair and choked her. She said she then kicked Hardeman and ran into her aunt’s room for help.

They said they found Hardeman passed out in a car outside the house and called officers.

Police officers arrested Hardeman and said he admitted being “wasted” but denied the girl’s charges.

Officers said the younger girl verified her sister’s story.