Man indicted in death of boy found in Dallas-area landfill

DALLAS (AP) — A man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of an 18-month-old whose body was found in a Dallas-area landfill in July.

A grand jury indicted Sedrick Johnson on Sept. 23 in the death of Cedrick Jackson, the nephew of Johnson’s girlfriend. Johnson was also indicted on an injury to a child charge.

Johnson remained jailed Tuesday on about $1 million in bond. His attorney had no comment.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson after his aunt, Johnson’s girlfriend, said he’d been abducted. Authorities found his remains the next day.

An affidavit says Johnson claimed the boy was unresponsive after he tightly swaddled him in a blanket as punishment, and he later put the boy in a dumpster.

The aunt faces a child endangerment charge.

