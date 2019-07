WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma man is facing numerous charges after a chase that led authorities throughout areas all over Wichita Falls for about an hour.

It started on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 9:40 p.m.

Jimmy Dean Andrews of Holliday was booked into the Wichita County Jail this morning.

Andrews is facing charges of theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest, aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest with a previous conviction.