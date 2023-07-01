WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly fired a gun during an argument over cell phones.

According to the arrest affidavit, shortly after midnight Saturday, Wichita Falls Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 5500 block of Professional Drive.

Witnesses told them they saw a man shoot a gun during an argument. The victim told police she and her boyfriend, Montel Bean, were arguing about cell phones. She said Bean struck her in the face and pushed her to the ground.

The victim said she tried to get up, but Bean grabbed her by her hair and was pulling her from the scene when a friend intervened. As they were running away, the victim said she heard a loud gunshot.

Police found Bean at the corner of Archer City Highway and Professional Drive. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

His bonds totaled $65,000.