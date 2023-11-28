WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is facing assault and trespassing charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer at the hospital.

According to the probable cause reports, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, shortly after 1 a.m., a Wichita Falls police officer was at United Regional Hospital when a nurse called him for help with a patient.

The nurse told the officer the patient, identified as Justin Williams, 29, was brought in from the jail after he possibly swallowed narcotics. A police spokesman said a body scan at the jail revealed narcotics in his mouth. When the officer came to the room, he said Williams tried to leave and the officer stopped him at the door. The officer said Williams grabbed his hand and stepped closer, then raised his knee and kicked him in the groin.

Williams is charged with assault of a peace officer and also criminal trespass because he had been barred from the hospital on November 26 and was found in the ambulance parking area on Monday afternoon, November 27. His bonds are set at $20,500.