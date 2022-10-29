WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop lands man behind bars on human smuggling charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, October 28, 2022, a Wichita County deputy stopped a white Dodge Durango for speeding on US Highway 287 near FM 2384. The driver was identified as Carlos Josue Marin-Martinez. The deputy also identified six passengers.

Marine-Martinez was acting nervous and overreacting. He told the deputy his boss assigned him to pick up the passengers in Albuquerque, NM, and drive them to Grand Prairie, Tx.

During the investigation, Marine Martinez said he picked the passengers up at a gas station but did not know their names and wasn’t sure where he was taking them.

The passengers said they didn’t know his name, but said the driver worked for their boss and they paid their boss for the trip.

Carlos Marine-Martinez was arrested and charged with Human Smuggling. His bond was set at $20,000. He and his passengers are being held without bond by the US Department of Homeland Security.