WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police say a man who jumped into a hole city crews were digging was arrested later after a nearby resident came running out to police saying he was trying to get into her house.

Justin Dragovich is charged with burglary of a habitation. Police say a city water crew working at Circle and Richmond on Tuesday, April 4, called 911 because a man had climbed down into their hole and when they told him to get out he became hostile.

As police arrived and began looking for the suspect, they say a woman came running from her house on Richmond yelling the man was trying to get into her house.

Police say they heard a loud bang, and a few seconds later they saw Dragovich run out of the woman’s house, naked and carrying a bundle of clothes that had been on her bed. Officers say force was required to get Dragovich in handcuffs.

The resident’s door frame was found damaged, and her purse had been rummaged through.