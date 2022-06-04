ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Boulder County coroner’s office identified the victim Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida.

Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday’s avalanche. A helicopter crew on Tuesday lifted Clark’s body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker, where rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir.