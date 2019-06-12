Man no longer jailed after charges of injury to child leading to burst eye blood vessels, head bruising

A man is no longer jailed after being charged with causing burst blood vessels in the eyes and bruises to the head and under both eyes of a 4-year-old boy.

Desmond Carrizales Jr., 25, is charged with injury to a child. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, a police officer and CPS investigator were sent to a Wichita Falls school about a little boy with injuries.

They reported the boy had redness and burst blood vessels in his right eye, purple bruises under both eyes, dark red bruising to his right temple, purple bruises behind his right ear, red marks on his neck and purple bruises on his buttocks.

The boy was taken to Patsy’s House for a forensic interview, and when asked what happened the officer said the boy replied, “Daddy—pow pow.”

Police officers said two witnesses and Carrizales told them he had spanked the boy with a sandal and the bruising was caused by an allergic reaction to Melatonin, a hormone usually taken as a sleep aid.

Police found records showing the boy did receive a treatment for an allergic reaction including a rash and puffiness, but there was no documentation of any bruising or burst vessels at that time.

A medical expert told officers none of the child’s injuries were consistent with an allergic reaction.