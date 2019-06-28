Man pleads guilty in connection to home invasion, beating of married couple

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

A Wichita Falls man pleads guilty and is sentenced in connection to a home invasion and beating of a man and his wife in June 2018.

James Edward Focken, 52, was charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Frocken was given a 10-year sentence suspended to probation in 78th District Court.

Police officers said the two victims were asleep about 8 a.m. in June 2018 when someone knocked on their door on 8th Street.

The woman said her husband answered it and Focken was standing on the porch with a woman, and Focken forced his way in.

The couple said Focken accused the couple of stealing something from him, then Focken grabbed a wooden tire bat and began beating them with it, while the woman stood at the door.

The wife was able to get out and run down the street to find someone to call police.

When police officers arrived, Focken was still there, and they said he admitted confronting the couple about stolen property.

Focken’s past criminal convictions include assault, evading, harassment and retaliation.