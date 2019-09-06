Man protests Lawton police altercation

LAWTON(KFDX/KJTL)—Lawton police said the investigation into the actions of two police officers recorded on video striking a suspect multiple times with a closed fist will take at least 90 days.

Jamal Porter was arrested last Friday and charged with threatening acts of violence, resisting a police officer, and disorderly conduct.

In a police report, Officer Christopher Womack admitted hitting Porter a total of four times in the face with a closed first and five times with a hammer fist in the right side when he did not obey commands.

Womack and Sgt. Andrew Foreman, who admitted to putting Porter in a blood chokehold when he was resisting arrest is still on the job while an internal investigation continues.

Porter’s family reached out to a political activist to organize a protest in front of the city jail.

While no one showed up, Michael Washington said he wants to let the people in Lawton know that if they are afraid to speak up, he is there to be their voice.

“It would put the people on notice in authority that we will not tolerate them abusing their positions as police officers, as civil servants,” Washington said. “Taxpayers pay these people to protect us and serve us not to jump on us and disregard the law.”

Washington also said he has plans to request that the district attorney files criminal charges against the officer shown in the video.

At the time of his arrest officers believed Porter was under the influence of PCP and the two officers said they were not sure if he had a weapon on him.