Man pulls gun in Popeyes after chicken sandwiches sell out

News

by: Minyvonne Burke

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS)—A man threatened employees at a Popeyes restaurant in Texas with a gun after he was told there were no more chicken sandwiches, police said.

The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. Monday when a group of about five people went to a Popeyes in Houston to get the buzzed-about fried-chicken sandwich.

When the group, believed to be in their late teens and early 20s, were told that the restaurant had sold out of the sandwiches, one of the men pulled out a gun and threatened the workers, Houston police said.

The suspect did not fire the weapon and left before officers arrived. No one was injured, a police spokesperson said.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.

