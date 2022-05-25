TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Florida said a recent road-rage incident ended in a man’s death days later.

Officers responded on May 14 to an altercation in a Tampa, Florida, parking lot near Busch Gardens theme park and Adventure Island water park.

Two drivers were leaving the parking lot when they exchanged words and eventually both got out of their cars.

One driver punched the other, and police said that man fell and hit his head on the ground. He was taken to the hospital and died Sunday. Police have not provided any names.

Officers said the driver accused of throwing the punch was cooperating.

No arrest was immediately made nor were any charges filed.

The Hill reported last month that road rage incidents have been on the rise, citing Everytown for Gun Safety’s report that indicated that 2021 was the worst year on record for road rage, with more than 500 people being shot, wounded or killed in more than 700 road rage incidents.