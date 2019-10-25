Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who escaped from an Oklahoma correctional facility while being held on drug charges from Cotton County in 2015 is now in Wichita County Jail on a Cotton County warrant.

A warrant for Jerry Hobbs was issued by Cotton County for failure to appear on a charge of possession of meth.

In 2015, Hobbs was being held in Fort Supply, Oklahoma for four drug charges from Cotton County.

Authorities said he broke a window and escaped and was recaptured a couple of days later after jumping into a lake.

In 2015, Hobbs was the subject of a manhunt around Lake Arrowhead for failure to appear for a court hearing and was later arrested in Comanche County.

About a year ago, authorities said Hobbs fled from officers on Highway 79 and they chased them into Wichita Falls where he got out near his home and ran and was caught and charged with possession of meth.

Hobbs returned to Wichita Falls in 2010 after spending five years behind bars awaiting trial in Illinois for the alleged murders of his 8-year-old daughter and her friend.

He was eventually cleared of that through DNA evidence which was linked to another man. Hobbs was reportedly awarded $6 million in damages.

Hobbs moved to Illinois after serving time for an incident in a Wichita Falls trailer park in which police officers said he chased men with a chainsaw.