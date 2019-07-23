Man sentenced in hit and run that killed a Wichita Falls man in New Mexico

Breaking News
NEW MEXICO (KFDX/KJTL) — Just over two years since a 20-year-old Burkburnett man was killed by a hit and run driver in New Mexico, the man who killed him has now been sentenced to prison.

Just who the driver was that hit Tristan Spiva was a mystery until a detective in Carlsbad was assigned to the case, and about a year after the accident, Abraham Venegas, 28, was charged.

Venegas was already serving one and a half years in prison and 13 and a half years probation for a drive-by shooting murder.

Spiva had gone to Carlsbad for a new job and was walking back to work when a truck hit him on the road, knocking him into the ditch.

The truck left the scene, with few clues left other than some DNA evidence.

Carlsbad Detective Andy Carver took over the investigation last year and got a lead on Venegas.

Then got a confession from him in prison.

Venegas said he had been drinking and fell asleep at the wheel.

He pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of an accident causing injury and death and got an additional six years in prison.

