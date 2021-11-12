Man sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting child for 11 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 55-year-old Wichita Falls man is sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault of his daughter from age 11 to 22, including when she was bedridden with a back injury.

Roy Mcleran pleaded guilty Friday in 30th District Court to three of his five charges and the three sentences of 20 years each will be served concurrently.

He was arrested after the victim at age 24 told authorities she had been molested and assaulted beginning at age 11 and the assaults continued until she was 22.

She said the first assault happened when she was asleep in her parents’ bed.

She said one of the assaults happened when she had to move into Mcleran’s house because of a debilitating back injury. She said she was in bed sedated with pain medication when he assaulted her.

She said earlier assaults happened when she was sick and had to stay home from school and another happened when she had pneumonia.

Police say Mcleran admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, but denied she was as young as she claimed when the assaults began and claimed it didn’t happen exactly how she described.

District Attorney John Gillespie presented the case.