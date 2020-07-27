Man sentenced to jail for passing counterfeit bill at Don Jose

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 40-year-old Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to trying to pass a counterfeit bill.

Jackie Wiest was sentenced to 157 days in jail, which he has already served, for forgery.

Police said that employees of Don Jose Mexican restaurant said Wiest paid for a meal with a counterfeit bill.

They said it tested as fake with a detection pen and had no watermarks or security ribbon.

A server said Wiest handed the bill to her, then purposefully spilled his drink to attempt to distract her.

She said he then stood up and walked out quickly but was detained until police arrived.

Officers said Wiest said he did not know the bill was fake and had received it for selling a phone, but told them he took the real bills from the sale to buy drinks and cigarettes.