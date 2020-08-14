Man sentenced to prison after putting dog leash around girl friend’s neck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 50-year-old Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to assault of his girlfriend after putting a dog leash around her neck.

Lonnie Pittman received two years in prison for assault of a family member.

In 2016 police said they went to check a report of a disturbance in the 3300 block of Buchanan.

The victim told officers she had been arguing with her boyfriend of six years, Pittman, and she tried to leave through the front door.

She said Pittman pushed her to the floor and got a dog leash off the wall and put it around her neck and pulled her toward him and told her she was not leaving. She said every time she tried to leave, he pushed her down again.

Police said Pittman admitted he pushed her down and put the dog leash on her to keep her from leaving.