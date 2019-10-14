Man walks 351 miles to have sex with teen girl. Instead, he met an undercover cop.

WISCONSIN (NBC News) —An Indiana man walked 351 miles to Wisconsin to have sex with a 14-year-old girl — who turned out to be an undercover cop, authorities said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI arrested Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, on Thursday. Jenkins faces charges of using a computer to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Jenkins began contacting what he believed was a 14-year-old girl named “Kylee” on Oct. 1 after responding to a friend request on Facebook from an account the police had made, according to the office of United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

After asking for sexually explicit photos of “Kylee” and failing to convince her to visit him in Indiana, Jenkins began walking from Whitestown, about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis, to Neenah, Wisconsin, occasionally biking or catching a bus on the way, officials said.

Jenkins sent a sexually explicit photo to “Kylee,” exchanged lewd messages, and updated her on his journey to Wisconsin. Jenkins texted “Kylee” that he wanted to “have 500 kids before we are with GOD,” according to the criminal complaint.

But “Kylee” was actually a Sheriff’s Deputy from Winnebago County, about 90 minutes north of Milwaukee, who was there to arrest Jenkins when he arrived.

Jenkins faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in jail, and up to a lifetime of imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney said. It is not yet clear if he has appeared before a judge. He previously was accused of sexually assaulting young children, according to the Oshkosh Northwestern, and was sentenced to four years or probation for four counts of child abuse in 2012.