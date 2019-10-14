Man walks 351 miles to have sex with teen girl. Instead, he met an undercover cop.

News
Posted: / Updated:

Tommy Lee Jenkins, photo courtesy of Brown County Jail and NBC News

WISCONSIN (NBC News) —An Indiana man walked 351 miles to Wisconsin to have sex with a 14-year-old girl — who turned out to be an undercover cop, authorities said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI arrested Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, on Thursday. Jenkins faces charges of using a computer to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Jenkins began contacting what he believed was a 14-year-old girl named “Kylee” on Oct. 1 after responding to a friend request on Facebook from an account the police had made, according to the office of United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

After asking for sexually explicit photos of “Kylee” and failing to convince her to visit him in Indiana, Jenkins began walking from Whitestown, about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis, to Neenah, Wisconsin, occasionally biking or catching a bus on the way, officials said.

Jenkins sent a sexually explicit photo to “Kylee,” exchanged lewd messages, and updated her on his journey to Wisconsin. Jenkins texted “Kylee” that he wanted to “have 500 kids before we are with GOD,” according to the criminal complaint.

But “Kylee” was actually a Sheriff’s Deputy from Winnebago County, about 90 minutes north of Milwaukee, who was there to arrest Jenkins when he arrived.

Jenkins faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in jail, and up to a lifetime of imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney said. It is not yet clear if he has appeared before a judge. He previously was accused of sexually assaulting young children, according to the Oshkosh Northwestern, and was sentenced to four years or probation for four counts of child abuse in 2012.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-probation officer wants to see child she allegedly bought"

Bus Driver Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Driver Abuse"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19"

Joint bank accounts NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joint bank accounts NBC News"

Ohio man fights till the end for his little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ohio man fights till the end for his little girl"

Rider baseball golf tournament fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rider baseball golf tournament fundraiser"

Illegal immigrant sentenced in murder trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Illegal immigrant sentenced in murder trial"

TX Deputy killed while helping stranded driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX Deputy killed while helping stranded driver"

Lawton mayor calls on faith leaders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor calls on faith leaders"

Lawton mayor asks faith leaders to come together amid violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor asks faith leaders to come together amid violence"

Mud bog in Seymour helps veteran from Houston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mud bog in Seymour helps veteran from Houston"

Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day"