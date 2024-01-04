WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who shot his 17-year-old girlfriend in the stomach, dropped her off at the emergency room and told police she had accidentally shot herself, has been sentenced to prison.

Curtis Colkey, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 89th District Court on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Police were called to the United Regional Emergency Room on Sept. 19, 2022, about a gunshot victim who was in surgery for a wound in the abdomen. Hospital staff told officers the victim’s boyfriend had dropped her off and then left.

When police found him, he told them that his girlfriend had been playing with his handgun and shot herself while he was in another room of the home on Glenwood, and he took her to the ER and then went back home to get some shoes and lock up.

Colkey also told them his girlfriend had been taking videos with her phone of herself with his gun, and she accidentally shot herself. Police searched the home and said they found no spent cartridges. They said Colkey admitted he had picked the gun up from the floor when he returned home from the hospital and put it in a closet before going back to the hospital.

Officers found an unloaded 9mm Ruger pistol in the closet and also recovered the victim’s phone. They said a search of the phone did not show any video or photos of the victim with Colkey’s gun, but it did have photos of Colkey posing with it. When the victim was released from intensive care four days later, she told officers the day of the shooting she and Colkey had been arguing in the living room.

The victim said she did not know that Colkey had a gun.

She said she turned to walk out the front door and heard a gunshot and felt pain. She said Colkey told her it was an accident, and he was sorry. She said as he drove her to the hospital, he kept telling her he did not want to go to jail.