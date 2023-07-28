WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who got so inflamed about bed bugs in his motel room he set fire to his mattress now faces possible prison time because authorities said he did not take his anger management class.

Michael Culipher was arrested for arson in 2021 at the Catalina Motel on East Scott. Firefighters said when they arrived, they saw smoke and flames in the room and Culipher was sitting outside with soot on his face and hands.

They said he told them he used lighter fluid to set the mattress on fire because motel management would not do anything about the bed bugs. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2022, and it was suspended to 5 years probation.

Prosecutors said he has violated numerous conditions of his probation, including failure to complete an anger management course and using marijuana and alcohol several times.

They have filed to revoke Culipher’s probation.