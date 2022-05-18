WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who stole one Ford F-150 pickup from a Burkburnett dealership lot, totaled it, and stole another one from the same dealer, pleads guilty and is given another term to serve in a state facility.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Paul Satterfield, 60, pleaded to two counts of theft over $30,000 and was sentenced to 14 months in a state jail on each count, but they will be served together.

Police said one 2018 F-150 was stolen from Pruitt Ford on January 11, 2021 and it was found by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol two weeks later, totaled from a wreck and abandoned.

A Burkburnett detective traveled to Walters to impound it, and found a casino player’s card between the front seat and console belonging to Satterfield.

The detective obtained information from casino security that Satterfield and his wife had been at the casino in the truck.

Another F-150 was reported stolen from Pruitt Ford, sometime after April 28, 2021 and the detective found a CARFAX report showing Satterfield had it serviced near Houston on May 16.

Then, on May 21 of 2021, Burkburnett PD got information that that truck was in Burkburnett, towing a trailer.

An officer spotted the truck on I-44 and stopped him.

Police said Satterfield claimed it was his brother’s truck that he had borrowed.

Later, they said Satterfield admitted stealing both trucks and that he said he was high on heroin while in the first truck and fell asleep behind the wheel and wrecked.

Satterfield has previous convictions in several other Texas counties that include burglary, forgery, fraud and robbery and has served numerous prison terms.