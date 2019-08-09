Man with 57 previous charges sentenced to prison again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged with switching counterfeit bills for bail bond money is now sentenced to prison again.

Cedric Gray, known to many as the former rap singer C-Nyle, pleaded guilty Thursday to forgery of currency and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for both pleas.

In 2016 just after he was released from prison on drug a sentence, police officers said he was caught on surveillance at the bail bond company where he worked switching cash paid for bail with counterfeit bills.

His arrest for the counterfeit bills came after a woman went to A to Z Bail Bonds to get bail for her mother and two days later was called to pick up the money she paid because it was counterfeit.

She called officers and a review of surveillance video showed gray switching the bills.

In 2006, local stores pulled Gray’s CD off the shelves when police and others complained about one of the songs that threatened two Wichita Falls officers with violent deaths and lyrics about how nice it would be to see the officers in caskets and their families in tears.

Police officers in the past described Gray as a major player in the local drug distribution scene.

Gray’s family members said in the past he has been targeted by police officers ever since that CD was released.