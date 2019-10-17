Man with 8 arrests since release heads back to prison

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The man who was shot in that altercation got a three-year prison sentence for assault of a public servant and has since been arrested numerous times and was sent back to prison in July for burglary.

Johnathan Lynn Lopez’s jail records show eight arrests since his release from prison in 2017 on the deputy assault charge including resisting arrest, evading arrest, stalking and burglary.

Prior to the arrest in 2014, he had nine arrests, including four for assault, one for interfering with an emergency call and one for cruelty to animals.

In 2018, Lopez and two women were arrested for retaliation in connection with a bizarre incident in which Electra police officers said.

A man and a boy riding bikes got death threats and a cup of vomit was thrown at the man.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"

Get paid to watch 30 disney movies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get paid to watch 30 disney movies"

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News