Man with 8 arrests since release heads back to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The man who was shot in that altercation got a three-year prison sentence for assault of a public servant and has since been arrested numerous times and was sent back to prison in July for burglary.

Johnathan Lynn Lopez’s jail records show eight arrests since his release from prison in 2017 on the deputy assault charge including resisting arrest, evading arrest, stalking and burglary.

Prior to the arrest in 2014, he had nine arrests, including four for assault, one for interfering with an emergency call and one for cruelty to animals.

In 2018, Lopez and two women were arrested for retaliation in connection with a bizarre incident in which Electra police officers said.

A man and a boy riding bikes got death threats and a cup of vomit was thrown at the man.