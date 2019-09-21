Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second man with a history of crimes committed while traveling on a bicycle is also in jail with another burglary of a vehicle charge.

Joseph Byers was arrested for burglary of a vehicle back in July.

Police officers said he had been stopped that night for a bicycle violation, and they later got information about car burglaries from an inmate,

He told police officers Byers asked him to burglarize vehicles, and he agreed to be a lookout for Byers, but he actually never did either.

Byers claimed he had bought a stolen phone from the inmate, which the inmate denied.

Byers has eight arrests in 2019 for burglaries of vehicles, in addition to dozens of other charges.

