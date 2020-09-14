Man with history of police confrontations arrested again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a history of confrontations with police is arrested again after a confrontation at an apartment on 10th Street.

Thomas Dee Harris, 48, aka “Cowboy” Harris, has three new charges to add to his arrest record: Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats and attempting to take an officer’s weapon.

On Friday at about 7 p.m., officers went to an apartment in the 1800 block of 10th on a disturbance.

They said Harris’ aunt was in a panic and crying uncontrollably and said Harris came in her apartment and began throwing things for no reason.

She said he told her he was going to kill her, which a witness confirmed.

She said Harris forced her out of the apartment and barricaded the front door.

Officers went in and found him hiding in a closet.

They said he refused to come out of the closet and they went in and tried to handcuff him but he resisted.

During a scuffle, officers said Harris took an officer’s taser and was finally taken into custody.

Harris has 44 arrests since 1989, including 11 for assault, nine for resisting or evading arrest, one for robbery and one for aggravated robbery.

In June of last year, police arrested him after a store on Central Freeway reported he stole some chips and left on a bicycle.

When officers found him and asked to check his backpack, they said he told them no

And unwrapped a hamburger and began to eat it.

The officers took him down to the ground and after a struggle, got him in handcuffs and said the stolen chips were found in his pack.

Four months before that arrest police arrested him at the Walmart on Central Freeway after a confrontation in which Harris was shot by an officer.

Officers said the owner of a car she said was stolen by Harris set up a sting.

When police were called, they said harris backed up at a high rate of speed and crashed into an officer’s car, then sped toward an officer, who fired one shot and struck Harris.

Then a man standing nearby somehow got his arm caught in the stolen car window and was dragged a short distance before getting free.

Police said Harris then drove toward that man and hit him in the hip with a side mirror.

Harris was treated then released for his gunshot wound.

Harris now has six criminal cases pending in the courts.