Manhunt in Wilbarger County ends with two behind bars

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A routine traffic stop ends with two people behind bars after one leads law enforcement officers on a manhunt.

It happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. just outside Oklaunion, Texas.

The Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a backup call by a local Department of Safety Trooper for a routine traffic stop that turned into a more drastic stop when one of the subjects from the car fled from the scene on foot.

The State Trooper stayed with the passenger of the car and observed the other subject running from the area.

Also arriving at the scene were additional state troopers and City of Vernon Officers. Wilbarger County Sheriffs Office deputies along with the other agencies began a search for the fleeing suspect who was last seen fleeing the area northwest of Oklaunion.

While searching the area, with two all terrain vehicles deputies borrowed from two Oklaunion citizens Wilbarger County Emergency Management made a service announcement to all residents within a five mile radius around Oklaunion.

After a couple of hours searching, additional help arrived, Texas Department of Corrections Highriders and K-9 Search from Wichita Falls and Childress Prisons. Also arriving was the Texas Rangers a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who brought the Wichita Co SO drone to help search the area from above. A DPS Helicopter also arrived to help in the search.

With the combined agencies working together, officials said the suspect was finally apprehended around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect was checked by Vernon EMS before being transported to the Wilbarger County Jail along with the passenger.

No word on who was arrested or charges but officials said narcotics played a key role in the suspect’s actions.