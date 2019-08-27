Manslaughter defendant bonds out of jail

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The defendant whose manslaughter trial ended with a hung jury earlier this month in clay county is out of jail after he was granted a lower bond.

Donny Davis had been in jail almost year after he was charged in the 2016 shooting death of Greg Allen Gray in Henrietta.

Davis bonded out of jail a week after the trial ended with a deadlocked jury on August 13.

After the mistrial, his attorney filed a motion for his $250,000 bond to be lowered, and it was granted.

The new $5,000 bond was posted August 20.

District attorney Casey Polhemus contested the motion and said his manslaughter charge is still pending.

If there is a new trial it will not be this year because she says there are no more trial dockets open this year.

Davis was the second suspect in the case after the original suspect’s charge of murder was dismissed.

Both Davis and the original defendant said they had been in the house, but both claimed they do not know how Gray was shot.